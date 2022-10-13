Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $364,024,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 57.4% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,653,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,079,000 after buying an additional 968,082 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 36.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,111,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $279,420,000 after buying an additional 559,213 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 16.3% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,301,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $436,796,000 after purchasing an additional 462,936 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 5,704.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after purchasing an additional 402,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $107.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.88. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.62 and a 52 week high of $182.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $223.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.87.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

