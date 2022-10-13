3,183 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.3% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,657,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,419,000 after acquiring an additional 279,855 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,110,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,142,000 after buying an additional 201,760 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 973,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,217,000 after buying an additional 36,975 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 883,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,789,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 534.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 795,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,611,000 after buying an additional 670,415 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,170.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,970 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,291 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $108.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.51. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $113.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 985.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.74). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.