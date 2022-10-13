Banco Santander S.A. Makes New Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Pinterest by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 212.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 135.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Stock Performance

Pinterest stock opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 74.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO William J. Ready acquired 222,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $95,167.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,038,076.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Ready purchased 222,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,454 over the last ninety days. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.