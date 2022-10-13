4,773 Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,635 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,276 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $84,657,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $74,642,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $87.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.41.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by ($0.43). Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

