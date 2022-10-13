Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. cut its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 81.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 432.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 135.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE DEO opened at $166.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.21. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $162.63 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

