Banco Santander S.A. Trims Stock Position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,990 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.44% of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 523.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 19,929 shares during the period.

Get Global X Millennials Consumer ETF alerts:

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF stock opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.52. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $45.98.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MILN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.