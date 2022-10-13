Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 22,459 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,228 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,459 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ITUB stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.36 billion for the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 11.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 5.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

