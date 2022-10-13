Banco Santander S.A. Buys New Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 713.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 5,050.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 287.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Display

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $1,194,266.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,366 shares in the company, valued at $21,932,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of OLED opened at $94.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $94.12 and a 1 year high of $188.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.74.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.21 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 31.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLED. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.30.

About Universal Display

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.