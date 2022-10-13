Banco Santander S.A. Raises Stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in BRF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in BRF in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,709,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BRF by 132.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,528 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in BRF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,153,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 178,110 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in BRF in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in BRF by 31.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 577,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 137,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

BRF Price Performance

Shares of BRF stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. Brf S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. BRF had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BRFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BRF in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BRF from $2.50 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

BRF Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Featured Stories

