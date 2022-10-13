Banco Santander S.A. Invests $490,000 in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CWI. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 954,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,972,000 after acquiring an additional 604,179 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CWI stock opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.46. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $30.44.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

