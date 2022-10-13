Banco Santander S.A. Sells 1,000 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in TotalEnergies by 116.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $48.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.75. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.70.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.75. The firm had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. Equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. HSBC increased their target price on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Erste Group Bank cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.11.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Stories

