Banco Santander S.A. Sells 760 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,070,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,191 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,322,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 189,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after acquiring an additional 18,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of SKYY opened at $57.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.09 and a 200 day moving average of $71.34. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $119.99.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

