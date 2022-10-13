Banco Santander S.A. Trims Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CIBR opened at $37.21 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.62.

