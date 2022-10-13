Banco Santander S.A. Sells 70 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in Equinix by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $511.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $635.49 and a 200 day moving average of $667.96. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $511.28 and a fifty-two week high of $853.42.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $668.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

