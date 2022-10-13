Banco Santander S.A. Lowers Position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,150 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.28% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 41.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,178,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after acquiring an additional 345,086 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 525,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GNOM opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $22.63.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

