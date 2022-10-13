Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.11% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Global X FinTech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Global X FinTech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 1,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Global X FinTech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter.

Global X FinTech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FINX opened at $20.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.57. Global X FinTech ETF has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $53.07.

