Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.24% of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 132,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 52,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CNRG opened at $79.05 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 12 month low of $68.74 and a 12 month high of $112.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.49 and its 200 day moving average is $86.17.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.