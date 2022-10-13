Banco Santander S.A. Has $641,000 Position in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 974,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 167,226 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNSR opened at $25.06 on Thursday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16.

