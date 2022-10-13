Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Lennar by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 260,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,219,000 after purchasing an additional 51,754 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $23,989,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $2,171,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

Lennar Stock Performance

Lennar Announces Dividend

NYSE LEN opened at $76.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.09. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $117.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

