iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 50,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $75.71 on Thursday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $74.62 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.09.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

