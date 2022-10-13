Banco Santander S.A. Sells 5,130 Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HERO stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62.

