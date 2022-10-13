7,049 Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,049 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in PTC by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PTC by 11.1% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 23,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 822,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,555,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $105.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.83. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $136.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.65 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $963,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,879,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,295,521.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $963,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,879,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,295,521.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total value of $612,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 799,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,956,210.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,100 shares of company stock valued at $32,925,130. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.44.

PTC Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

