Banco Santander S.A. Invests $838,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,173 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 31,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 8,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $544.47.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $388.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 43.03%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

