Banco Santander S.A. Lowers Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 35.5% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

LIT stock opened at $65.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.51. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.