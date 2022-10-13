Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWL opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.98. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $53.06.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

