Banco Santander S.A. Has $853,000 Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 242.4% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Shares of NTR opened at $82.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $65.84 and a 52 week high of $117.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 19.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

