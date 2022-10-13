Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Lessened by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Cummins by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Cummins by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Cummins by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.22.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

Cummins Stock Performance

In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $218.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.00. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

