Bailard Inc. Increases Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Bailard Inc. raised its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 183.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,914 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Newmark Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Newmark Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Newmark Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 58.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Newmark Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Newmark Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $755.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Newmark Group’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.36%.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

