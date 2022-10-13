Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 31,594 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,594 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.6% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $42,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,906 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Emfo LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IRON Financial LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $115.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.37 and its 200 day moving average is $173.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $112.83 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Fubon Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.50.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

