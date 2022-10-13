Bailard Inc. Invests $380,000 in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $40.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average is $37.95. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $42.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $129.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at NBT Bancorp

In related news, EVP Shaunastar Hyle sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $50,699.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,089.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 10,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $432,692.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 108,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shaunastar Hyle sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $50,699.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,089.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NBT Bancorp

(Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Featured Articles

