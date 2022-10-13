Bailard Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,393 Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,678,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,306,000 after buying an additional 167,001 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,595,000 after buying an additional 554,953 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 208,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 33,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. 50.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 4,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $93,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,785.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Virtu Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

VIRT opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of -0.01. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.43 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.90 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

