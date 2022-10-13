Bailard Inc. Decreases Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EME. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,800,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $993,650,000 after buying an additional 51,051 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EME. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.75.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 1.3 %

EMCOR Group stock opened at $121.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.25. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.64 and a 12 month high of $135.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.07.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $900,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,102,471.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

