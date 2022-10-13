NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 8.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $60,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,850.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextGen Healthcare Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $17.71 on Thursday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,772.77 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.