Bailard Inc. Boosts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,169 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 412,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,021,000 after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,181,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 1.4 %

ADSK opened at $193.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $335.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

