Bailard Inc. Sells 2,700 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned 0.05% of Andersons worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANDE. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Andersons by 762.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Andersons by 641.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Andersons by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.65. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 18.95%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $130,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 326,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,258,479.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $130,293.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 326,644 shares in the company, valued at $13,258,479.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 45,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $1,534,256.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 354,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,909,132.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,972. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANDE. TheStreet raised Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Andersons in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Andersons currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

