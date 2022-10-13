Bailard Inc. Purchases 252 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.19.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GILD opened at $65.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

