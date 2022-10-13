Bailard Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Heritage Financial worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HFWA. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the first quarter valued at about $21,625,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,495,000 after buying an additional 198,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,799,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,088,000 after buying an additional 168,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,246,000 after acquiring an additional 151,460 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Heritage Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,822,000 after acquiring an additional 151,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial stock opened at $28.69 on Thursday. Heritage Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.23 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.01%.

Several brokerages have commented on HFWA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Heritage Financial to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

