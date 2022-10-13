Bailard Inc. Has $623,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in General Mills by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 9.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,941. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE GIS opened at $77.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.31. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.16 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.20.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

