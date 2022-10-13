Bailard Inc. Makes New $598,000 Investment in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 14.6% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,160,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,455,000 after buying an additional 403,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Farmland Partners by 97.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 126,643 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,543,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 110,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,427,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FPI opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.69 million, a PE ratio of 1,296.00 and a beta of 0.77. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Farmland Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

