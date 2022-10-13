Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 324 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 224.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lam Research from $475.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $597.30.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $323.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $322.31 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $433.02 and its 200 day moving average is $457.45. The stock has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.