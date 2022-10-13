Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Lam Research by 224.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $597.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $323.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $322.31 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $433.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

