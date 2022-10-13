Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,960 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth about $26,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $50.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.78.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

