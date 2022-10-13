3,900 Shares in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 60,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $2,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.70.

Shares of EGP opened at $142.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.47 and a 52-week high of $229.84. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.16 and a 200 day moving average of $168.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.28%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

