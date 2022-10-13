First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 130.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,041 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in First Busey were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Busey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 7,663.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Busey by 79.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in First Busey during the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on First Busey from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $53,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,723.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. First Busey Co. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.52.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $106.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.67 million. First Busey had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

