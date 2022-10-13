Bailard Inc. Buys 6,100 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,091,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,381,000 after acquiring an additional 360,550 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth $16,398,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,659,000 after purchasing an additional 283,822 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,702,000 after purchasing an additional 93,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 403,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,553,000 after buying an additional 79,355 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on RUSHA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $46.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.34. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 5.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.24%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

