Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Avangrid by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,543,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,795,000 after buying an additional 241,016 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter worth $11,004,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avangrid by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,367,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,338,000 after acquiring an additional 138,243 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 645.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 145,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 125,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 8.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,548,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,357,000 after acquiring an additional 119,518 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of AGR stock opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.83. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $53.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 75.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avangrid from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Avangrid from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Avangrid from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

