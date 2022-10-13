Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 61 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 922,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $274,676,000 after acquiring an additional 26,040 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 443,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $132,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $211.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.57. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $209.59 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $196.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.33.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

