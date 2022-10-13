Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $484,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 50.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 8,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 218.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 29,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 20,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

Shares of GPC opened at $154.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.41. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $164.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

