Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$26.00 to C$25.00. The company traded as low as C$21.34 and last traded at C$21.34, with a volume of 40563 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.07.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Gibson Energy to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. CSFB reduced their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.96.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 3,021 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.44, for a total value of C$76,854.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$83,519.52.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.90.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.20 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.2700001 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

