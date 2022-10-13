J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Hershey by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Hershey by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.94.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $224.53 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $172.72 and a 52 week high of $234.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,846 shares of company stock valued at $40,884,728 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

